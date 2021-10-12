Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 10:40 AM
Published 10:58 AM

USU classes suspended until noon at Logan campus

Utah State University
Todd Kunz
Utah State University in Logan, Utah.

LOGAN, Utah (KXPI/KIFI) - Classes are suspended until noon Tuesday at the Utah State University campus in Logan.

Due to severe weather overnight and downed trees, the USU Logan campus will further suspend classes and university offices until noon Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

Classes beginning at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. are cancelled.

Messages for any further updates will be sent out accordingly. Report safety concerns to USU Facilities at 435-797-1947.

News / Top Stories / Utah
Todd Kunz

Todd Kunz

Todd is an anchor for KIDK Eyewitness News 3, Local News 8 and Fox 5.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content