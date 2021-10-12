USU classes suspended until noon at Logan campus

Local News

LOGAN, Utah (KXPI/KIFI) - Classes are suspended until noon Tuesday at the Utah State University campus in Logan.

Due to severe weather overnight and downed trees, the USU Logan campus will further suspend classes and university offices until noon Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

Classes beginning at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. are cancelled.

Messages for any further updates will be sent out accordingly. Report safety concerns to USU Facilities at 435-797-1947.