Regional food drive sets goal to collect 160,000 pounds of food during October with major push next 3 Saturdays

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - JustServe, Boy Scouts of America, INL and the Community Food Security organization are supporting a month-long food drive to build up supplies at the Community Food Basket Idaho Falls.

The 160,000 pound goal exceeds what was collected last year and equates to 123,000 meals.

Broulim's in Ammon, Sam’s Club and the three Idaho Falls Albertsons stores will have donation barrels that shoppers can fill during the week.

In addition, volunteers will be in front of Broulims and the Albertsons stores on Saturday Oct. 16, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.

Neighborhood food drives will also take place those days.

In addition to the food drive, The Community Food Basket received a big boost from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints which donated 36,000 pounds of food. The truck containing 24 pallets of food sent from the Bishops’ Storehouse in Salt Lake City arrived October 12. The donation included 18 different items ranging from corn to soup to spaghetti sauce.