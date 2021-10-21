Skip to Content
today at 9:43 PM
Published 9:50 PM

Two small earthquakes felt in SE Idaho

EARTHQUAKE NEAR GEORGETOWN
Todd Kunz
Two small earthquakes reported Wednesday night (Oct. 20, 2021) east of Georgetown, Idaho according to the U.S. Geological Survey. One was 2.4 magnitude. The other a few minutes later at 3.4 magnitude.

GEORGETOWN, Idaho (KXPI?KIFK) - Two small earthquakes Wednesday evening east of Georgetown, Idaho according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

One of the quakes was 2.9 magnitude at 8:26 p.m. The other one shortly after was 3.4 magnitude at 8:39 p.m.

According to the University of Utah Seismology Department, both quakes were about three miles deep and in a remote area. So the possibility of damage was unlikely. There were reports from people living in nearby Georgetown and others in Bear Lake County that reported they felt both of the quakes.

Todd Kunz

Todd Kunz

Todd is an anchor for KIDK Eyewitness News 3, Local News 8 and Fox 5.

