Two small earthquakes felt in SE Idaho

GEORGETOWN, Idaho (KXPI?KIFK) - Two small earthquakes Wednesday evening east of Georgetown, Idaho according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

One of the quakes was 2.9 magnitude at 8:26 p.m. The other one shortly after was 3.4 magnitude at 8:39 p.m.

According to the University of Utah Seismology Department, both quakes were about three miles deep and in a remote area. So the possibility of damage was unlikely. There were reports from people living in nearby Georgetown and others in Bear Lake County that reported they felt both of the quakes.