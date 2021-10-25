Winter coats available for those in need

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Nearly 400 winter coats are available for those who need one at the Rodeo Grounds in Rigby.

The non-profit group Just Serve is spearheading the Share the Warmth event.

It is an effort to help those less fortunate stay warm this winter.

Volunteers helped collect coats for more than two weeks, in addition to getting local businesses to sponsor the event.

"You hear that term 'Rigby Strong.' This is a great example of it," Just Serve member Yvonne Trude said. "That how the citizens of our community come together to help each other with all of these coats here. It’s very heartwarming when we were picking them up. The number that we were getting and in such good condition and some even brand new that were donated."

The coats will be available to anyone who needs them through Nov. 1.

Just Serve is encouraging anyone who can to come and donate a coat during the event.