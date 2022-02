BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has suffered a big loss.

Their newest K9 Deputy Drax has passed away.

A post on its Facebook page says Drax and his handler Deputy J. Judy had been partners for almost three months, but the dog fell ill on Friday and died at a Boise vet clinic from an unforeseen medical issue.

Deputy Drax and his handler Deputy J. Judy

Deputies and officers from around the area escorted him home Sunday afternoon.