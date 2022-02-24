Students celebrate FFA Week by driving tractors into school

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Students at Rigby High School arrived in style Thursday.

Members of the National Future Farmers of America are celebrating FFA week by driving their tractors to school.

The event allows students to celebrate their farming heritage and bring attention to farming as a profession.

"We bring in all this equipment," FFA chapter vice president Jaycee Ferguson said. "It kind of brought into perspective, and they're able to understand and get a better concept of what's going on for them to get their farm or their food from the farm to table."

Last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Community members will continue to support the FFA on their welding competition and other events as the week continues.



