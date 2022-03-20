Fire destroys Chubbuck home

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)- A Chubbuck residence was completely destroyed by a fire Saturday night.

The mobile home located just behind Smiths on Circle Inn Drive caught fire about 9:30 P.M.

Four adults living in the home attempted to put out the fire but were unable to stop the flames.

When first responders arrived, the fire was large enough that people living nearby had to be evacuated.

The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, they were able to get the fire out but it took several hours to extinguish some stubborn hot spots.

Chubbuck Fire Chief Merlin Miller said the fire started outside on the deck and was caused by a discarded cigarette.

The cigarette smoldered on some mattresses under the deck and started a fire on the deck and under the mobile home, a nearby tree also burned.

Miller says that they were lucky because several nearby fuel tanks had started to bubble and could have exploded.

One of the residents had some very minor burns the other three were unhurt.

Investigation into the fire is continuing.