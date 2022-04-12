Skip to Content
today at 9:49 AM
Published 10:04 AM

Local students meet former President Barack Obama in upcoming Netflix docuseries

ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI) – Six girls from Aberdeen Middle School had the privilege of filming a segment about Yellowstone National Park with former President Barack Obama. 

The episode is a part of Netflix's upcoming nature docuseries Our Great National Parks.

The 44th president narrates and executive-produces the series, traveling around the world for his five-episode project.

This series is set to be released on April 13.

