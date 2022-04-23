Shelly residents clean up East Idaho with Just Serve

SHELLY, Idaho (KIFI) - The city of Shelly kicked off its second annual Spring into Service clean-up event early Saturday morning.

The city has partnered with Blackfoot, Firth and the Just Serve organization for the past two years to clean up areas of the community.

"We just each take a section of town and then volunteers come and help and we'll clean up along the railroad tracks, the parks, the bike paths," said Mayor of Shelly Stacy Pascoe. "Anything that makes the city look nicer."

Last year, more than 4 hundred residents of the three cities came to volunteer.

Saturday's event started with a fundraiser to rebuild the Firth Firestation that caught fire in January.

"The city council actually decided that they would like to host a fundraising breakfast to kick off our event today," said Just Serve Spring into Service event director Kim Adams. "So all proceeds that are gained from the breakfast go to rebuild its first fire station. So it's a great community serving community event."

Firefighters and other volunteers served breakfast to volunteers before they rushed out to different projects.

Just Serve planned 41 different volunteer opportunities for the event.

Residents made care packages, cleaned highway overpasses and roadsides, picked up litter in the parks, and cleared brush at the local cemetary.

"It is very greatly appreciated," said Hillcrest Cemetary caretaker Dan Eldridge. "The cemetery looks the way it does because of the community and I appreciate everybody's involvement and participation."

City officials, expressed their gratitude for the volunteers and their excitement at more volunteer opportunities down the road.

"It's nice to see families come out because they're bringing their kids out. And that's our next generation coming up. So if the parents are teaching them to participate and get involved, then hopefully the kids will do that. When they get older," said Mayor Pascoe.

The City of Shelly will partner with Just Serve again for an upcoming Memorial day volunteer activity.

For more information visit Just Serve.