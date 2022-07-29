Skip to Content
By
July 29, 2022 8:01 PM
Published 8:15 PM

Wildfire ignites in Firth river bottoms

FIRTH FIRE 1
Daniel Gray
FIRTH FIRE 2
Daniel Gray
Law enforcement keeps people a safe distance away from a fire in the Firth river bottoms, Friday evening, July 29, 2022.

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI/KXPI) - A wildfire ignites in the Firth river bottoms Friday evening.

Fire chief Dale Mecham said, the fire is about 10 acres as of 8 p.m. It is burning north of the Lava Side Fire scar from April 2021, and also on the east side of the river. Mecham said the firefighters were able to keep the fire from getting into a nearby grain field, but winds were picking up at the time. He said wind and the underbrush have been the biggest challenge for firefighters.

Chief Mecham said it is too early to determine how the fire started.

Fire departments from Shelley, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, and the Bureau of Land Management have come to assist the Firth Fire Department.

