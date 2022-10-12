Skip to Content
Rexburg man killed in Ukraine

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The U.S. State department confirms an American died Tuesday while on life support at a military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The sister of Dane Partridge says he was that American.

Partridge is from Rexburg, Idaho.

He had been helping Ukrainian troops take back their land since April.

That is until he was injured fighting in the Donbas Region.

His sister posted to facebook quote --

"He was a fine soldier who fought with valor and bravery on the battlefield. We have been told that he was known to be at the front of his team leading his men as he would never asked his men to do anything that he wasn't willing to do." -- End quote.

ABC's Good Morning America is planning a special segment on Dane Partridge right after our morning show on Thursday.

