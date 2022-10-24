Robbery suspect arrested

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KXPI) - More that $200 cash has been recovered as a suspected robber is taken into custody Monday evening.

According to police officer, Mountain River Vapor LLC at 119 N. State Street in Rigby was robbed just after 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The suspect took off with the cash down an alley next to the store.

More than an hour later, a Jefferson County deputy spotted the silver car with California plates re-fueling at the Valley Wide store in Menan. Twenty-three-year-old Nicholas Adam from Blountsville, Alabama was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.