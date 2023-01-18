Teton Elementary on the way to the moon

TETON, Idaho (KIFI) - Teton Elementary in Teton, Idaho started a "Race to the Moon" project last September to promote physical activity while learning about space.

They say they are trying to collect enough exercise miles to figuratively make it to the moon.

Along the way, teachers involved say they are also learning about geography. They would like to have people from all around the world submit 'exercise donations' from any place in the world.

They report so far they have received donations from 30 different states and 26 different countries. Now that it is winter and people are not out as much, they say it is harder to get miles. They are asking people around the community and world to donate their exercise miles to help get to the moon.

"We need everyone's help! Could you please help us spread the word to the public by promoting our activity?"

You can submit your 'exercise miles' HERE.