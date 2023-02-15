Small plane makes emergency landing on Bonneville County road

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) - Two people are safe after a small Piper PA-28-180 plane made an emergency landing on Lincoln Road in Bonneville County Wednesday evening just before 6 p.m.

Upon landing, the plane hit a patch of ice and slid off the road and into snowbank of a field. It is not known at this time why the pilot had to make an emergency landing. It is confirmed that the plane left the Rexburg airport at 4:36 p.m. and was returning to Ogden, Utah. According to Flight Radar 24, the plane made it as far as a fly by near the Pocatello airport, before turning around and flying back toward Rexburg.

The pilot told Bonneville County deputies that the engine lost power.

It is not known who the plane belongs to at this time.

Bonneville County deputies have notified the Federal Aviation Administration and are working with the pilot to remove the plane from the area.