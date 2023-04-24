Artist rendering of Montpelier Idaho Temple released

MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI/KXPI) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints officially released an artist rendering of the Montpelier Idaho Temple Monday.

The soon-to-be-built temple was announced in April 2022 by President Russell M. Nelson.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place June 17, 2023. General Authority Seventy Elder Ryan K. Olsen will preside. More details will be announced as the date of the groundbreaking approaches. Attendance at the groundbreaking is by invitation only. A live broadcast will be available for the more than 15,000 Latter-day Saints in the proposed temple district.

The temple will be built on 2.6-acres at the intersection of Washington Street and North 6th Street. It will be a two-story temple and about 27,000 square feet.

Montpelier’s City Hall previously sat on the temple site, but was torn down in March 2021. Several small homes on the property have also been moved.

The site sits across the street from the 12-hundred seat Montpelier Tabernacle.

Idaho has eight other temples in operation, under construction, or announced. Current operating temples are in Boise, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Pocatello, Rexburg, and Twin Falls. The Church said a groundbreaking is planned for June for the newly-announced temple in Burley. A second Rexburg temple in the planning stages.

The official release can be read here.