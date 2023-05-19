3 things to do this weekend – May 19, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. The Old West Days in Jackson Hole kicks off today. The week long festival has a soft opening today at the fair grounds. Tonight at 7 pm, The Native American Showcase will preview dance traditions that will be presented tomorrow at the 3rd annual Teton PowWow at the Snow King Events Center. The showcase begins at 7 pm at the Center for the Arts.

2. You can also check out Elk Fest tomorrow in town square. It's the world’s largest annual auction of elk antlers. Money raised will help fund scouting programs for boys and girls in Teton County and help fund National Elk Refuge initiatives.

3. On Sunday, you can treat your taste-buds to some of the best chili in town. The High Noon Chili Cook-off takes over town square from noon to 4. Your votes will help decide who will reign as Chili Supreme in Jackson Hole. In addition to bragging rights, the winner will receive $300 bucks and the coveted Traveling Chili Trophy.

The Mountain Man Rendezvous celebrates the rich history and tradition of the Rocky Mountain fur trade over the entire 10 days of the festival at the Teton County Fairgrounds from 8 am to 5pm.

Old West Days runs through Memorial Day weekend.