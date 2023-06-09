New charter school coming to Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A new charter school is being built in Bonneville County to allow students to connect their education to a purpose in a brand new way.

School officials and local leaders helped break ground for their new building at 1873 N. Walton Ave.

The new Elevate Academy-East Idaho is a charter school in conjunction with Bonneville School District 93. It focuses on technical-based education that will enable the students to explore careers like welding, fabrication construction, machining, marketing, electrical, culinary arts, and medical careers.

The unique concept will allow students to graduate from high school with a degree that allows them to immediately enter the workforce.

The new building will be 56,000 sq. ft. on 7.11 acres.

Elevate Academy says they will open for students in August of 2024 for grades 6 through 10, growing by a grade each year until becoming a 6-12 grade campus in 2026.