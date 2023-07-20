Skip to Content
Idaho Falls relocating power lines in downtown alley

Published 12:59 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Power and contractors will move power lines underground in the alleyway between Park and Shoup Avenues in downtown Idaho Falls.

With the relocation from overhead powerlines to underground, a section of the alley behind the Rogers building will be closed. Crews will begin work on July 25. It is anticipated that construction will be completed by mid-September.

There will be some brief scheduled localized power outages during the project as power is moved underground. IFP staff will coordinate with businesses and properties in the area throughout the duration of the project.

Underground powerlines are better protected from wind and other weather events, often reducing the possibility of outages.

Those with questions or concerns are asked to contact Idaho Falls Power at (208) 612-8430.

Stephanie Lucas

