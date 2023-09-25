Idaho GOP to defend their decision about Bingham County Republican’s chairman election

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho GOP says they are going to defend their position against a lawsuit filed by Bingham County Republicans.

Dorothy Moon said during a meeting over the weekend, the executive committee reaffirmed an "unwavering commitment to upholding the values and principles that guide the party actions." Moon says they will continue to vigorously defend their position in the matter.

The lawsuit comes after an election by the Bingham County Republican Central Committee in July to fill their chairman's position. However, Moon brought concerns saying the election wasn't valid as the county committee didn't follow the process by filling the chairman position before it was vacant.

On Sept. 15th, the Bingham County District Court granted a temporary restraining order to block the state party from holding a new election.

The court will hear the county committee's case this Thursday for a preliminary injunction.