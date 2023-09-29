Section of Beartooth Highway will close temporarily Saturday due to forecasted winter weather

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Beartooth Highway (US-212) between Long Lake barricade, near Top of the World Store and the Montana/Wyoming state line will close on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. due to forecasted winter weather conditions.

Crews will evaluate conditions and will reopen the highway as conditions allow.

The Beartooth Highway closes annually in early October, weather dependent.

Check the Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation websites for road updates and status.