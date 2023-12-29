3 things to do this weekend – December 29, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. You can bring your kids to Snake River High School tomorrow to "Bounce Out 2023." Families can enjoy multiple inflatable bounce houses and carnival games in the high school gym from noon to 8 p.m. Tickets are $7 for kids 4 and under and $10 for anyone 5 and up.

2. The Ice Palace Idaho will be opening their season with a New Years celebration tomorrow from 5 to 9:30 p.m. There will be two fireworks shows, one at 7 and another at 9 p.m. Visitors will receive free sparklers with every ticket purchased tomorrow. The Ice Palace even has a new sleigh ride experience this year.

3. Downata Hot Springs will bring in the new year with a party on Sunday. The Hot Springs will be open from 7 p.m. to midnight. You can watch a movie, sing your heart out with karaoke, test your luck at bingo, and enjoy fireworks once the new year starts. Entry is $20 per person.