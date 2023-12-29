Hamlet Homes reunites U.S. Marines with their family for Christmas

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Two of our hometown marines, Kiano Kishiyama and his wife Emili Kishiyama, who are serving in San Diego got to come home to be with family over Christmas.

They were the winners of the Hamlet Homes and Local News 8's "Home for the Holidays" giveaway. Hamlet Homes generously donated the money to fly the two back to Southeast Idaho to be with family.

Kiano and Emily expressed many thanks for the tickets. They spent Christmas laughing, cooking and recreating outdoors. Travis Morris, the Idaho area manager for Hamlet Homes, is grateful for the opportunity to bless a local family.

"We were just grateful to be a part of this experience and be able to help you make memories with your family," he said. "You know, we we want you to be able to enjoy this time around the holiday seasons and be together."