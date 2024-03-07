Kelly Canyon’s snowmobile hill climb is this weekend

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) — Kelly Canyon is hosting the latest race for the Rocky Mountain States Hillclimb Association (RMSHA). King of Kelly's Snowmobile Hill Climb is March 8th and 9th. Seasoned and professional riders will be going head to head in a full blown, two-day competition.

"Picture yourself on the edge of your seat, watching fearless riders tackle the challenging hillclimb of Kelly Canyon Ski Resort, illuminated by the evening glow," the RMSHA event description says. "The atmosphere will be electric as competitors battle against the clock, navigating the snow-covered terrain with skill and precision."

In honor of International Women's Day, Kelly Canyon is also offering free skiing and snowboarding for woman on March 8th. For more information, visit the Kelly Canyon Facebook page.