News you can use this morning – March 13, 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's a rundown of some stories this morning you should know:

1. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a reported burglary.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office say they realize the photos are not the best quality but added they hope someone may recognize the people.

If you have any information, contact Fremont County Dispatch at 208-624-4482.

2. Idaho State University has kicked-off its annual 'Bengal Giving Day.' It will conclude at 4:41 p.m. this afternoon.

ISU's goal is to have 1,901 donors in 1,901 minutes because the university began in 1901. In the last two years, Bengal Giving Day has raised $1.5 million dollars for the ISU community.

The university is holding a celebration for the fundraiser today from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Student Union Building.

You can find more information here.

3. Riders who use the Greater Idaho Falls Transit Service, or GIFT, will soon see new prices.

Beginning March 15th, an on-demand ride or a non-scheduled ride will be four dollars.

Then April 1st, a pre-scheduled ride will be six dollars.

If you need more clarification on the pricing or want to learn more about the operation, click here.