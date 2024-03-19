News you can use this morning – March 19, 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some new stories this Tuesday morning:

1. Taylor Aughenbaugh is scheduled to be arraigned in a Bonneville County courtroom today.

The 18-year-old is facing two felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon enhancement.

He is one of two men being charged in an incident February 12th in the Compass Academy parking lot that lead to the death of 25 year old Alexander Barber.

2. The Nampa Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 12 year old girl.

Payton Murrieta was last seen on Friday around 5 p.m. in the area of the ranch near Midland in Nampa. They say she is five feet, five inches tall. Payton wears glasses and may have been wearing a hoodie and tie-dye spandex at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information that may help, please contact the Nampa Police Department.

3. Governor Brad Little signed a new law that will allow you to get a state ID free of charge. The law will take effect July 1, 2024. Idaho requires voter identification at the polls.

The new law allows young voters who are in or just out of high school who do not have a driver's license to get an ID. It also allows seniors who no longer have a driver's license, the ability to vote with this free ID without having to pay as they would have in the past. This would also allow people without a driver's license to board a flight or access a federal building without a passport or military identification.