News you can use this morning – March 22, 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some new and updated stories you can use this morning.

UPDATE: According to ABC News, a third suspect has also been arrested in connection to the escape.

1. Skylar Meade and his accomplice Nicholas Umphenour are back behind bars this morning.

They were captured by the Idaho State Police yesterday afternoon outside of Twin Falls.​​​​​​​ After a short vehicle pursuit, both men were taken into custody separately without a single shot being fired.

The pair fled police after Umphenor shot and wounded 2 Idaho corrections officers as they were transporting Meade from a Boise hospital.

The focus now is to investigate how Meade was able to coordinate the escape from a high security prison.

Idaho State Police is also investigating two homicides outside of Nez Perce and Clearwater counties they feel may be potentially linked to this incident.

2. Chad Daybell is in the Ada County Jail in preparation for his upcoming murder trial.

He now has a new inmate photo.

Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow, were charged in the deaths of Lori's two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, along with Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell.

He was transferred from the Fremont County jail to the Ada County Jail yesterday.

Daybell's trial is scheduled to begin April 1st at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise.