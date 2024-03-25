News you can use this morning – March 25, 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - 1. The search is on this morning for an inmate that walked away from her job at the East Boise Community Re-entry Center.

The Idaho Department of Correction says 35-year-old Whitney Pattee was last seen in Boise just after 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. She was eligible for parole July 1 with her sentence running through February 2028. Pattee is 5'5, about 180 pounds with brown eyes and black shoulder length hair.

Anyone with information about Pattee's whereabouts should call 911.

2. An Idaho Falls woman is dead after a single vehicle rollover crash near Shelley.

The incident happened early Sunday morning at milepost 110 in Bingham County.

A 2013 Honda CR-V was driving northbound on I-15 with a passenger when the car went into the median. The driver then over-corrected sending the vehicle across the northbound lanes of travel before it rolled over.

The passenger died in the crash, while the driver was hospitalized.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt, but the passenger was not.

3. The Idaho Transportation Department is reminding us to not be an aggressive driver. They just released a video kicking-off an aggressive driving awareness campaign.

Sheriff's offices from across the state will put out extra Deputies on our roads through the end of March.

This is an effort to educate people on the dangers of aggressive driving.

ITD says in 2023, aggressive driving contributed to nearly 14,000 crashes in Idaho. 103 of those resulted in a death.