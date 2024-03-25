Spring clean-up begins for Pocatello cemeteries

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Crews at the Restlawn and Mountainview Cemeteries in Pocatello are getting ready for their spring clean-up.

But they want to make sure they don't throw out any decorations or flowers from anyone's resting place.

So starting today, anyone with a loved one buried at these cemeteries is asked to temporarily store them elsewhere until crews finish their clean up.

Cleanup will happen during April.

If you have any questions you can call the cemeteries office at 208-234-6195