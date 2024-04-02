ISP works to give sexual assault survivors easier access to support

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Since April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Idaho State Police is reaffirming its efforts to expand access to sexual support service throughout Idaho.

As part of “Building Connected Communities,” ISP is making efforts to make important support services for survivors of sexual assault in Idaho more accessible.

"Sexual assault is a pervasive issue that demands our collective attention and action. Survivors must receive the care and support they deserve, regardless of their location," said Idaho Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) Coordinator with ISP, Deb Wetherelt. "Through our ongoing efforts, we aim to bridge the service gap to give survivors in rural communities access to specialized care and resources."

Idaho State Police does training initiatives and promotes and trains SANE nurses to get certified.

ISP is also rebranding the ten-year-old Idaho Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (ISAKI) working group as the Idaho Sexual Assault Response Team (ISART).

ISART continues developing resources like:

Nurse education and training

Sexual assault evidence collection facilities in rural communities

"Soft" law enforcement interview rooms for survivors

Law enforcement training and continuing education

Establishment and support of local SARTs who will work in local communities throughout Idaho

Research into sexual assault response in Idaho and publication of that research to inform policymakers

The Idaho State Police encourages sexual assault survivors to seek immediate support by calling 911 and getting help at a local hospital from a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner.

ISP also provided the following resources: