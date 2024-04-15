News you can use this morning – April 15, 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some new and updated stories this morning.

1. Police in Soda Springs say there is no further threat to the public this morning.

A teen is now in custody after police received a tip of a possible school threat. He is being held at the juvenile detention center in Pocatello pending an initial court appearance.

Police seized multiple firearms after a search of his home. They say he was acting alone.

2. The Chad Daybell murder trial resumes in Boise this morning.

We've heard two days of testimony.

On day one of the trial, the attorneys laid out their case before the jury.

In his opening statement, prosecuting attorney Rob Wood told the jury this case is about sex, power and money, saying daybell created an alternate reality for himself and co-conspirator Lori Vallow to get what they wanted.

In his opening statement, defense attorney John Prior told the jury to pay attention to the facts and evidence. He pushed the blame to other people, namely Lori Vallow and Alex Cox.

Day 2 was filled with gruesome testimony about how detectives found the murdered children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

3. Today is tax day. You will need to either file your taxes or file for an extension sometime today.

If you file an extension today, you will have until October 15th to file your taxes.

The State Tax Commission Office on 150 Shoup Avenue in Idaho Falls will be open until 5 p.m. today.