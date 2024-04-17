EconoLodge standoff suspect moved to Bonneville Co. Jail

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - There's an update on Robert Flores, the suspect in the standoff at EconoLodge on April 8.

The Idaho Falls Police say Flores was medically cleared and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Wednesday, April 17. IFPD said Flores has been in custody while receiving medical treatment at a local hospital since April 10th.

Flores is facing six counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm after the Econo Lodge incident.

Police were called to the EconoLodge in Idaho Falls on April 8 for a tenant who refused to leave. Officers entered the hotel room when the suspect fired at the officers from the bathroom. Two officers returned fire. Robert Flores was injured by gunfire in the incident and was taken to an area hospital.

The two officers who deployed weapons are on leave, which is standard policy.

The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the standoff.

Flores' bond has been set at $1 million.