News you can use this morning – April 18, 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Power County is holding a public meeting tonight and a suspect is back in jail from the hospital.

1. The fate of a historic building in Power County up for discussion tonight.

County commissioners are seeking public comment regarding the old Power County Courthouse Annex.

It was condemned last fall due to structural damage. The building is just crumbling away. The original foundation has gone through so much water damage that the outside wall is visibly leaning forward. In some places, you can see right through the wall.

The public will make the decision on what happens next. Possible plans and public comment will happen tonight at the American Falls Library at 5:30 p.m.

2. Robert Flores, the suspect in the standoff at Econo-Lodge April 8th in Idaho Falls is now in the Bonneville County Jail this morning.

He was medically cleared and booked yesterday. Flores was injured by an exchange of gun fire during the standoff.

He is facing six counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm after the standoff.

The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating what happened.

Flores' bond has been set at $1 million dollars.