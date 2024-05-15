18-year-old driver injured in dump truck collision

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - An 18-year-old Roberts girl was injured in a crash with a dump truck on US Highway 26 east of Ririe.

Idaho State Police reported the crash happened at 1:16 p.m. at milepost 364 on US 26 and Antelope Flat Road.

The girl was driving west in a 2015 Ford Edge. Police said the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2010 Peterbilt dump truck driven by a 55-year-old man from Ammon.

Police said the girl was not wearing a seatbelt. She was taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Air Idaho, Idaho Transportation Department, Jefferson QRU, and the Idaho Falls Fire.