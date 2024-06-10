Driver who tried to U-turn in front of UPS truck passes away

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A driver involved in a crash on US 20 has died from his injuries.

Idaho State Police reported Monday the 65-year-old driver died at the hospital.

On Thursday, June 6, 2024, at approximately 9:05 p.m., the driver and two passengers were in their Toyota Matrix stopped on the westbound shoulder of US 20 at milepost 369. They attempted to make a U-turn and were struck by a passing UPS semi-truck, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital by air and the passengers were taken by ambulance. The UPS driver was not injured. They said all occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

The road was blocked for approximately 3 hours in order to clear the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.