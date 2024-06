ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Fremont County Sheriff's office is looking for a missing man identified as Edgar Vera Aquino, 29.

They say he was last seen in the Red Road area of Fremont County either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Aquino is about 6 foot 2, and 215 pounds.

Deputies say he was wearing a white t-shirt and green shorts.

If you see him, contact the Fremont County Sheriff's office at 208-624-4482.