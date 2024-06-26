Skip to Content
Lightning-caused fire burns on INL land

IDAHO NATIONAL LABORATORY (KIFI) — A brush fire was reported in the Birch Creek area east of Highway 22 on INL property.

INL officials say the estimated size is roughly 150 acres and was caused by lightning.

Currently, we are told only brush and grass are burning, and no structures are threatened.

Personnel in the area were evacuated as a cautionary measure, they said. Thunderstorms and high winds are expected to continue in the area.

Firefighters from INL and the Bureau of Land Management are fighting the fire.

