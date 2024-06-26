Pocatello area churches and food banks receive truck load of food

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello community received over 31,000 pounds of food and supplies in donations Wednesday.

The food will be distributed through 13 different food pantries and charities in the Pocatello area.

The food, distributed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, was shipped via semi-truck from their headquarters in Salt Lake City to the Deseret Industries parking lot in Pocatello. There, youth volunteers loaded the food onto smaller trucks from local churches and food pantries.

Commodities included applesauce, macaroni, milk, flour, diced tomatoes, beef stew, peanut butter, potato flakes, spaghetti, soup, liquid dish soap, and laundry detergent.

Sherri Matson, a volunteer for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, said the LDS church was told about food pantries in the area running low, and the church wanted to help.

"We're hoping that by doing this we're being able to support the pantries and support our communities. And be able to help. And to be able to show love to our neighbors,"

Matson also said right now can be a hard time for food banks, because many donations and drives happen around Christmas time.

Matson suggested a great way for individuals to get involved is to hold neighborhood food drives for local food banks.