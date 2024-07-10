How to help your home stay cooler in 100+ degree weather

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Temperatures in Idaho Falls could reach into the hundreds starting Thursday.

Here are some cost-effective ways you can keep your house cool during the heat wave.

If your home doesn’t have air conditioning, Sermon Service & Electric HVAC Manager, Kris Herr, recommends opening your windows at night and keeping them closed during the day. That should help you trap the cooler night air inside your home.

“Make sure your attics are insulated so you're not losing any of the cooler air,” Herr said. “Make sure your doors and windows are sealed up properly.”

Herr also recommends you do not close the doors to your rooms.

“By shutting the doors, if there's no pathway for the air to come through, then it's not properly circulating the air.”

If your home does have air conditioning, Herr says you should avoid setting it below 70 degrees Fahrenheit. He says some people might think setting the thermostat to as low as 50 degrees will make their home that temperature, but that is not case.

"That thermostat does not tell the system what temperature to come out of those registers. It's just either on or off. That's all it does," Herr said.