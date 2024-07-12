Redfish Lake Lodge and campgrounds to close because of Bench Lake Fire

STANLEY, Idaho (NFS News Release) - Sawtooth National Recreation Area Ranger Kirk Flannigan will soon be issuing an emergency closure order in response to the Bench Lake Fire, which started approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday one mile west of Redfish Lake.

The closure will include the Redfish Lake recreation complex, which includes the lodge and associated buildings, roads, trails, trailheads, and campgrounds in the complex and a small buffer area around the complex.

“We are letting folks know that the order is coming now in hopes of catching visitors before they head this direction,” Flannigan said. “With the concentration of fuels in the Sawtooth Wilderness, the unusual weather pattern we’re experiencing right now, and the proximity of the fire to a very popular recreation destination, we believe it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

The Bench Lake Fire, the cause of which remains undetermined, has burned approximately 66 acres in the Sawtooth Wilderness.

The Sawtooth National Forest has ordered a Complex Incident Management Team to help manage the Bench Lake Fire. The incoming team will assume command of the fire from the local Type 3 team 6 p.m. Saturday.

Currently on the Bench Lake Fire, resources include Incident Commander Chris Belliston, one engine crew, one Type 3 helicopter, one air attack aircraft, two water scooper aircraft, and a lead plane. A Type 2 helicopter with helicopter rappelers is enroute to the incident.

A Complex Incident Management Team is brought in for wildland fires that exceed the firefighting resources available on Forest. The team uses the Incident Command System and is staffed with supervisory positions that can order resources to manage the fire and provide oversight for several operational periods.

The fire danger rating for the Sawtooth National Forest is listed as High, which means fires can start easily from most causes and small fuels, such as grasses and needles, will ignite readily.