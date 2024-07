IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A 64-year-old Rigby man was killed Thursday after his car went off a US 20 overpass near Ucon.

Idaho State Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. on July 11 at mile marker 315.

They reported the white 2005 Honda CR-V was traveling west when it left the highway into the median, before driving off the overpass and came to rest on the roadway below.

They said he died at the crash site.