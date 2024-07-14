Idaho Falls reacts to the assassination attempt on former President Trump

IDAHO FALLS. Idaho (KIFI) - The assassination attempt on Donald Trump is fresh on the minds of people in east Idaho.

Local News 8's Seth Ratliff was in Downtown Idaho Falls when the news broke. He spoke to city residents about their reactions.

"I would say frustrated, disappointed - thankful for the health of our, you know, future president," said one man.

"I think we're just in a really hot place right now," said another downtown-goer. "Tempers are flaring and just like I said, sad. Just unhealthy for the country. Just not something that we need at any point."

"That's scary to me, that they feel confident to try to murder a political person that they don't agree with," said one woman. "And that's concerning to me as a citizen. And it concerns me for my children and their future."

One young man asked to speak off-camera. He said while he is a Trump supporter, he is worried this could happen to any political candidate. He also said he hopes the unfortunate event will serve to better heal the political divide and fighting in our nation.