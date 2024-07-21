Idaho Democrats responds to President Bidens decision

"On behalf of the Idaho Democratic Party, I want to thank President Biden for his unwavering leadership and dedication to our nation. Under his administration, we’ve seen historic economic recovery, once-in-a-generation investments in infrastructure, and the revitalization of American manufacturing, including the largest private investment in Idaho’s history, thanks to the CHIPS and Science Act. As we look toward November, the stakes have never been higher. We must elect Democrats at every level to continue building on these achievements, to protect our freedoms, and to safeguard our democracy."

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)—The Idaho Democratic Party chair Lauren Necochea released the following statement following President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential race.

