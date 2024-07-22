13-year-old girl drowns in Bear Lake

PARIS, Idaho (KIFI) - A 13-year-old girl drowned while swimming on Bear Lake's east shore.

Bear Lake County Sheriff's office, just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, received calls about a missing girl.

Moments, marine deputies found the girl and medical personnel tried to revive her, the sheriff's office said. Despite their best efforts the girl was pronounced dead at approximately 9 p.m.

Her identity has not been released to allow the family to make personal notifications.

They sheriff's office emphasized the importance of life jackets while engaging in water activities.