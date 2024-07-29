Small fire reported on Fort Hall Reservation

FORT HALL, Idaho (Sho-Ban Tribe News Release) – At 3:30 PM, Monday, a fire was reported on the Fort Hall Reservation near the Buckskin Subdivision off of Frasure Road (Fort Hall District).

The Fort Hall Fire Department and North Bannock Fire Department out of Chubbuck responded.

According to Fire Chief Eric King approximately two acres burned. The fire was contained at 4:30 PM and is estimated to be fully controlled by approximately 6:00 PM tonight.

There was one minor civilian injury reported due to either heat exhaustion or smoke inhalation and that individual was treated on scene and released. There are currently no reports of any animal injuries. One out building was damaged, and one wood shed was a total loss.

There is no danger to the public at this time or need to evacuate. The cause of the fire is unknown pending investigation.