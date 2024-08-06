Firefighters keeping an eye on small wildfire near Teton Pass

Firefighters are watching a fire in the Moose Creek Canyon area in Teton County, Wyoming.

The fire was reported Tuesday afternoon and possibly caused by lightning. It's located southeast of Victor, Idaho on the west side of the Taylor Mountain. It's north of the Highway 22, also known as the Teton Pass.

According to the Teton County Sheriff's office, US Forest Service Firefighters are making their way to the fire. "The fire sits in steep, rugged terrain in heavy, dead and down fuels with some standing dead trees," they said in a social media post.

Smoke was visible along with isolated single tree torching.

The fire has been named the Bear Canyon Fire.