Former President Trump to hold a rally in Bozeman on Friday evening

BOZEMAN, Montana (KIFI, AP) - Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Bozeman, Montana, on Friday, August 9.

He will be at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University.

The rally is at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m.

Todd Kunz will attend with photographer Dave Barrington to bring it live.

Also, Newstalk 107.9 and Sandhill Media is chartering a bus to the event.

It will depart:

— Blackfoot at 11:30 a.m. in the Ridley’s parking lot.

— Idaho Falls at 12 p.m. at the Walmart on Utah Avenue.

— and Rexburg at 12:30 p.m. at Madison High School.

The former president will hold another event Saturday in Jackson, but it is a private fundraiser, and the media does not have access.

Donald Trump is visiting Montana for a rally in support of Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy.

The former president hopes to remedy some unfinished business from 2018, when he campaigned repeatedly in Big Sky Country in a failed bid to oust incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

Tester has tried to convince voters he’s aligned with Trump on many issues. That mirrors his successful strategy from six years ago. But the approach will be tested this fall with Trump on the ballot and Sheehy casting Tester as part of the Washington Democratic establishment.