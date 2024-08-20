Train collides with semi-trailer in Hamer

HAMER, Idaho (KIFI) - A train collided with a semi's trailer near Hamer Tuesday afternoon.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office say it happened on 2100 N, near Old Butte Highway at approximately 4. p.m.

No one was injured in the accident.

The train struck the rear of the semi's trailer. A news release said the semi was driving east when it was hit between two trailers. The train was heading sound with its horns activated.

The 63-year-old driver was cited for the accident.