Local law enforcement stepping up to combat drunk driving this holiday weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers that it is still important to be safe and sober while driving.

As the 100 deadliest days of summer come to a close during Labor Day weekend, law enforcement across the state are working to intercept impaired drivers.

They will be on heightened alert from now through Labor Day.

Although numbers are lower this year than in previous years, they say far too many serious injuries and deadly crashes have happened, many of those involving alcohol.

"Even over this past weekend with our extra patrols that were out, there was 5 or 6 DUI arrest throughout that weekend of, people driving under the influence. And that's significant. Those are just the people that, we were able to intervene or catch or apprehend. And, it is, scary to think that there might be others that we didn't catch,” said Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s office.

If you do plan to celebrate this Labor Day, or if you're heading to the state fair this weekend, law enforcement officers ask that you plan a safe ride home.