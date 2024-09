IDAHO FALLS ID- (KIFI) - Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is excited to celebrate its new helipad expansion.

The hospital has always had two pads, and now they have three. The need for a third launchpad came after an incident where all three helicopters were life-flighted to the hospital at once, and the third helicopter had to land on the grass.

Experts at EIRMC say the expansion project improves trauma care for the region.