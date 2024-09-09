Custer County Sheriff evacuates people around the Frog Fire

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Evacuations are underway for those in the East Fork of the Salmon River off of Highway 75 between Challis and Clayton.

The Custer County Sheriff said the evacuations are due to the Frog Fire which was discovered on Saturday.

They estimate the lightning-caused fire has burned nearly 200 acres by Monday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office said the evacuation is from teh Boulder Creek turn-off to the Germania Crekk trailhead and the Livingston Mine near Railroad Bridge.

Some of the Wapiti Fire firefighters have been working the new Frog Fire